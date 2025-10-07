DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has set a new daily recreational possession limit of 50 spot fish per angler to comply with regional conservation guidelines.
The change, established by a DNREC Secretary’s Order, aligns Delaware with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Addendum III to the Omnibus Amendment for Spot, Spotted Seatrout and Spanish Mackerel.
Spot fish are small saltwater species found from Massachusetts to Texas. Although they rarely exceed 10 inches in length, spot are a popular catch for recreational anglers and are also valued as bait for larger game fish.
A recent stock assessment showed the spot population has dropped below the conservation threshold, prompting Delaware’s new limit.
Under the new rule, recreational anglers may keep up to 50 spot per person per day. Two exceptions are included:
Vessels engaged in recreational fishing or traveling to or from a fishing destination may carry 50 spot per angler onboard.
Licensed Delaware fishing guides, charter boats and head boats may transport more than 50 spot between their business and residence.
Officials say the new limit aims to help maintain a sustainable spot population along the Atlantic coast while still supporting recreational fishing in Delaware.