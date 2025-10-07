Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&