HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town.
Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
"We always encourage people to plan ahead," Aguilar said. "Go to our website and make sure they take a look at our schedule, try to plan ahead of time, and know what's the best times to go. Showtimes, if you're into coming to a concert. Also, bring water with you it's okay to bring water, just ask no glass containers."
Animals will be protected as well.
"We made the capital investment to purchase an oversize ceiling fan that you'll see," Aguilar said..." It's most important that the animals are being taken care of, they're comfortable, and then, of course, the customers coming in."
Vendors like Dan Armstrong with Island Time Lemonade are also making plans to stay cool.
"We drink our own smoothies first off," Armstrong said. "Nothing's better than an ice-cold smoothie. Beyond that, we take some breaks every now and then."
So make sure you take advantage of all the air-conditioned buildings and all the fun that's inside as well.