HARRINGTON, Del. - Thousands of people streamed through the gates of the Delaware State Fair on Thursday, kicking off one of Delaware's biggest summer traditions just one day after state health officials declared a measles outbreak in Kent County.
The Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed four measles cases involving unvaccinated adult men, and as of Thursday, another fully vaccinated individual texted positive. Health officials say that individual is experiencing extremely mild symptoms.
Despite the outbreak, health officials say vaccinated people can continue their normal activities and are not recommending people avoid the fair.
More than 325,000 people are expected to visit the Delaware State Fair during its 10-day run, and organizers say public safety remains their top priority.
"We have over 325,000 people that visit us here over the ten days," Delaware State Fair General Manager Danny Aguilar said. "From a public safety standpoint, we are always trying to make sure we're doing what we can... making sure families come here knowing they have a good time, but more importantly, they're going to be safe doing so."
Aguilar said fair officials meet every morning with public safety partners to discuss everything from weather to health concerns like measles.
Many fairgoers said the outbreak was something they considered before attending, but it wasn't enough to keep them away.
"It's definitely something to think about and be considerate about," said fairgoer Sophia Grubb, who attended with her children. "But we are all vaccinated, so that's kind of the important thing."
Others said they felt comfortable spending the day outdoors.
"We're so excited. We come every year," said Rhonda Shupe. "Our first stop is Tropical Delights to get our frozen drink. We just love the fair. There's something here for everyone."
Shupe added that she wasn't overly concerned about the outbreak.
"I figure open air, we're completely fine. I try to stay away from people coughing anyway," she said.
State health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against measles.
"We're certainly not saying that you should restrict what you're doing," said Dr. Robert Rosenbaum with the Delaware Division of Public Health. "If you're vaccinated, you should really feel confident that you have protection."
Rosenbaum said the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is more than 97% effective after two doses. He encourages anyone who has not been vaccinated, or who has not completed the recommended vaccination series, to speak with their health care provider.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, early symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. A blotchy rash typically develops several days later, beginning on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to stay home, avoid contact with others and contact a health care provider before seeking medical care.
The Delaware State Fair continues through Aug. 1 in Harrington.