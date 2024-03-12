MILLSBORO, DE– A Sussex County house fire displaced a family of five early this morning.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC) says a 9-1-1 caller reported a fire visible from their neighbor’s home in the Enchanted Acres community shortly after 2 a.m.
Crews from Indian River, Millsboro, and Lewes fire companies responded to the home at 25911 Kings Lane along with Sussex County Paramedics and the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad.
Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control throughout the response, according to IRVFC.
A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the fire started in a closet at the rear of the home.
Officials say the blaze displaced a woman and four children – who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.