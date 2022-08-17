SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal Office retired one accelerant detection dog and inducted another.
The new arson dog goes by P.J. and is just two and a half years old. Retired is 11 year old Tanya.
The dogs play a critical role in forensic investigations. They are trained to sniff out flammable materials that are commonly used for arson. Without the dogs, it would be much harder for the SFMO to find the source of many fires.
The accelerant detection dogs came to Delaware with the help of State Farm. The insurance company granted the SFMO a scholarship to receive and train the K-9s.
Deputy Fire Marshal, Michael Pfaffenhauser, is P.J.'s handler. Pfaffenhauser spent four weeks in New Hampshire training with him.
He says, it's a blessing being able to work with his bestfriend everyday.
Now that Tanya is retired after eight years of service, she is learning to live like a regular house pet.