DOVER, Del.- Eligible Delaware renters can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through its Delaware Housing Assistance Program, the Delaware State Housing Authority announced Thursday.
Previously, the DEHAP provided 15 months of rental and utility assistance. The additional three months will give extra time for eligible Delaware renters in need to reduce the risk of eviction, housing instability, or financial insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're proud to announce this update to the DEHAP program," said Eugene R. Young Jr., director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. "While the difference of three months may seem negligible to some, we know that it makes a world of difference for Delawareans in need."
Applicants who have already met the prior 15-month limit can re-apply for the additional three months and are encouraged to visit their DEHAP portal profile via decovidhousinghelp.com or contact the DEHAP Call Center at (866) 935-0407 for further information and reapplication guidance.
Those who seek to start a new application or check program eligibility can do so by visiting decovidhousinghelp.com, texting "RentHelp" to 302-204-5676, or contact one of the 15 DEHAP community navigator organizations throughout the state for application assistance.
The current version of the DEHAP was launched in March 2021 to provide emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, unpaid leave, or financial hardship related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The program assists with rental arrears from April 2020 and up to three months of prospective rent or security deposits up to $2,000/month. DEHAP can also cover utilities due to the landlord, late fees, and court fees. Per U.S. Department of the Treasury guidance, participants can request up to three months of assistance at a time.
Since its launch, DEHAP has dispersed more than $55 million in rent and utility assistance, helping close to 10,000 Delawareans. DEHAP is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which the U.S. Department of the Treasury distributed to Delaware in December 2020 and March 2021.
"DEHAP is a considerable asset for our state. So, if you're looking for a sign to apply, this is it. The program is available, and DSHA is eager to help you as we all recover from the effects of the pandemic," Young said.