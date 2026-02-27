CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - Delaware State Park visitors will soon pay more to enter some of the state’s most popular outdoor destinations, as new seasonal fees take effect Sunday for the first time in a decade.
The increases apply across the park system, including ocean and inland parks around the state. At ocean parks, the daily in-state vehicle fee is rising from $5 to $10, while the out-of-state rate is increasing from $10 to $20. Inland park fees are also going up, along with annual passes and senior lifetime passes.
Delaware’s annual pass is increasing from $35 to $50, while the out-of-state annual pass is going from $70 to $100. The senior lifetime pass for Delawareans is increasing from $65 to $150.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the new rates mark the first state park fee increase in 10 years. DNREC says park user fees generate about 65% of the revenue used to operate and maintain the parks system.
In a news release announcing the changes, the agency said the money helps support trail maintenance, visitor amenities, beach services, campgrounds, natural resource protection and historical preservation. State officials also pointed to increased visitation and rising operating costs as reasons for the change.
At Cape Henlopen on Thursday, some parkgoers said they understand the need to support the parks but questioned the size of the increase.
“Could have been less. Doubling is not fair,” said Cynthia Martin, a frequent park user. “If they raised it 10%, it would be perfect. Doubling it is tough.”
Martin said she worries the higher cost could make it harder for younger family members and others on tighter budgets to visit as often.
Others said they support the hike if it helps preserve the parks and maintain the services visitors rely on.
“I think it will be better for the parks,” said Scott Pastuszak, who said he visits Cape Henlopen year-round. “For all the people that use it, whether it be in-state or out-of-state.”
Pastuszak said the added money could help cover upkeep, staffing and cleanup in heavily used areas.
DNREC says discount passes are available for certain groups, and some Delaware library card holders can also reserve free daily park passes through the state library system. The agency also says mobile pay through QR codes will be available at select locations this year, in addition to cash and credit card payment stations.
The higher fees will remain in place through Nov. 30, when the seasonal fee period ends.