DELAWARE – Delaware residents and visitors can begin purchasing 2027 state park annual passes and surf fishing permits starting Dec. 1.
The passes provide access to all 17 Delaware state parks and are available online, at most state park offices or at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control office in Dover.
Annual passes cost $50 for Delaware residents and $100 for nonresidents. Residents and nonresidents ages 62 and older qualify for discounted rates of $25 and $50, respectively.
Surf fishing permits also serve as annual passes for all Delaware state parks. One-year permits cost $90 for residents and $180 for nonresidents. Two-year permits cost $180 and $360, respectively.
Discounted surf fishing permits are available for anglers ages 62 and older. Delaware residents pay $80 for a one-year permit or $160 for two years. Nonresidents pay $160 for one year or $320 for two years.
The state also offers several discounted and specialty passes, including a $150 lifetime pass for Delaware residents ages 65 and older, a military pass and a $10 assistance program pass for eligible residents receiving help through a State Service Center.
Delaware firefighters and emergency medical technicians can also receive a complimentary annual pass or surf fishing permit for a Delaware-registered vehicle. Those who qualify must obtain an application through their fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Annual passes are valid during the state's park fee season, which runs from March 1 through Nov. 30. Surf fishing permits provide year-round access for fishing.
The 2027 annual pass features Bellevue State Park in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
More information and online purchases are available through the Delaware State Parks website.