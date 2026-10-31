DELAWARE - Delaware State Parks says it is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a free admission day at most state parks on Tuesday, November 3.
The following state parks will have waived park entrance fees on Tuesday:
- Alapocas Run
- Auburn Valley
- Brandywine Creek
- Cape Henlopen
- Delaware Seashore
- Fenwick Island
- First State Heritage
- Fort Dupont
- Fox Point
- Holts Landing
- Killens Pond
- Lums Pond
- Trap Pond
- White Clay Creek
- Wilmington State Parks
Officials with the state park system say the only parks not participating are Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed, and the Brandywine Zoo. They add that the waiver applies only to daily park entrance fees and other program and activity fees will still apply.
Tuesday, November 3 is also election day, which means schools will be closed. Officials say the day will provide a great opportunity to families to get outside and enjoy fall colors, explore a trail or discover a new park.