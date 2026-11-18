Delaware State Parks is auctioning off 14 low-digit and specialty surf fishing plates as part of its 75th anniversary celebration.
The online auction begins Nov. 24 and includes the state's last available single-digit plate, No. 6.
Other featured numbers include 186, 221, 370, 402 and 7575. Bidders can also choose from several ranges of available plate numbers.
The auction will run through Dec. 10 on USGovBid.com. The minimum starting bid is $250.
Low-digit plates are part of a state program established by legislation in 2014. Buyers can keep their assigned numbers as long as they continue purchasing an annual surf fishing permit.
The plates do not replace the required surf fishing permit decal, which must still be displayed.
For a full list of available numbers and auction details, visitdestateparks.com/low-digit-tags.