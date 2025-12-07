DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Parks will begin selling 2026 annual passes and surf fishing permits on Dec. 9, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Passes and permits can be purchased online or at park offices. Daily entrance fees for all state parks will resume March 1, 2026, marking the start of the annual fee season. The new rates, adopted for the first time in a decade, set daily fees at $5 for Delaware-registered vehicles and $10 for out-of-state vehicles at inland parks. At beach parks, rates will be $10 for in-state vehicles and $20 for out-of-state vehicles.
Annual passes will cost $50 for Delaware vehicles and $100 for those registered out of state. Seniors and military members are eligible for a 50% discount. A lifetime pass will remain available to Delaware residents ages 65 and older for $150.
Surf fishing permit fees will remain unchanged in 2026, but officials say the off-peak permit will be discontinued in 2027. The change follows the removal of weekend and holiday reservation requirements at most surf fishing beaches in 2025.
State officials say the new fee structure follows extensive public outreach, including open houses, surveys and input from park advocacy groups. In a survey of more than 1,200 people, 68% of respondents agreed a fee increase was justified to maintain current services.
“Delaware State Parks are now hosting 7.4 million visitors annually, nearly 2 million more people than in 2015, and we are grateful our residents and visitors appreciate the quality of the parks and the programs they provide,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said in a statement. He added that a single-day visit remains affordable compared with other entertainment options.
Federal funding rules require that fees for out-of-state residents do not exceed double the in-state rate.
DNREC says reduced-cost options will still be available. Delawareans receiving assistance through a State Service Center can buy an annual pass for $10, and anyone with a library card can reserve a pass online for free.
More information is available at destateparks.com.