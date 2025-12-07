Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&