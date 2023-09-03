MARYDEL, Md. – The Delaware State Police announced the arrest of 36-year old Todd Hockensmith, of Felton, on numerous felony charges.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday, troopers say they responded to the 3000 block of Mahan Corner Road in Marydel, Maryland, to assist the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit.
Caroline County officers followed a dark green Ford Explorer out of Maryland to make contact with the driver, identified as Hockensmith, who had numerous warrants.
Police say Hockensmith crashed the Explorer into a carport during the pursuit, hitting an unoccupied Ford F150 and fleeing on foot before police apprehended him.
A search of the Explorer revealed approximately .54 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, ammunition, two concealed shotguns, stolen bank cards and stolen personal identification cards, one of which was linked to a Troop 3 burglary investigation, according to the press release.
Hockensmith was wanted on active warrants for burglary, theft and traffic offenses through DSP.
Less than a week prior, he reportedly led Caroline County officers on a chase for more than three hours in an allegedly stolen vehicle before the search was called off.
Once in police custody, Hockensmith was charged with the following:
– Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
– Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
– Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
– Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Numerous Traffic Charges.
Hockensmith was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $71,753 secured bond, according to the press release.