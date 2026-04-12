MILTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday on Forest Road in Milton. Detectives say they need the public's help finding the suspect, 62-year-old Myron Savage from Milton.
According to DSP, on April 11, around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 20000 block of Forest Road in Milton for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, Myron Savage, approached the victim in the front yard of a home on foot, shot him several times, then fled the scene on a black, 3-wheeled scooter. Detectives now have a warrant for Savage's arrest and are working to find him, they say.
Officials say anyone with information on the whereabouts of Myron Savage should call 911 right away.
DSP is actively investigating and also ask that those with information regarding the case contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859.