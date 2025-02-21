DOVER, DE- A partnership between the Blood Bank of Delmarva and the Delaware State Police Aviation Section has made Delaware the first state to provide whole blood transfusions statewide, both on the ground and in the air.
This life-saving initiative, which began in 2023 with EMS units in New Castle and Sussex counties, has already provided critical care to more than 200 trauma patients. With the recent addition of Kent County EMS vehicles, the program now offers full statewide coverage.
Now, Delaware State Police helicopters will also carry whole blood, allowing critical transfusions to begin before patients reach the hospital.
Jason Burlew, with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, said the demand for whole blood units continues to grow, making the expansion to the Delaware State Police Aviation Section crucial.
"The increase in trauma accidents has just continued year after year, and they needed another option to save lives in the field. This was a proven benefit."
With DSP air transport now equipped, first responders can reach patients in rural or remote areas faster, increasing their chances of survival.
Capt. Jeff Whitmarsh of the Delaware State Police said early transfusions make a significant difference in trauma cases.
"We know that if a patient has a pulse and we can get them whole blood when they need it, the probability of surviving the incident or trauma jumps to 75 to 90%."
Despite the program’s success, maintaining an adequate blood supply remains a challenge.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva tells us that only about 3% of eligible donors give blood.
Burlew urges more people to donate, emphasizing that saving lives depends on community support across the First State.
"We need more people to donate so we can get more of the blood we need. This program specifically needs O-positive blood, and it needs a specific type of O-positive blood."
Delaware’s ability to administer whole blood in the field is rare. According to the National Association of State EMS Officials, fewer than 10% of EMS agencies nationwide carry whole blood.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva encourages eligible donors to give regularly to sustain the program and save lives.