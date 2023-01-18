LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel.
Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
State Police say Pugh was not properly restrained. He died at the scene.
The other driver, a 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford also died at the scene. State Police say Ternahan was wearing a seatbelt.
Jana Pugh, who sits on the Laurel School District School Board tells WBOC that Jamin Pugh's daughters Gracie and Jayleigh were injured in the crash.
Jana Pugh said both girls needed emergency surgeries and doctors aren't sure if one of the daughters will be able to walk again.
State Police say Pugh's daughters were wearing their seatbelts.
Jamin Pugh's wife Ashley updated her daughters' condition on social media, and asked the community for prayers.