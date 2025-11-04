DOVER, Del. — The Delaware State Police announced it has become the first state police agency in the nation to successfully complete the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Trust Building Campaign, an initiative aimed at strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
The IACP, the world’s largest professional association for police leaders, created the Trust Building Campaign to encourage agencies to adopt 25 key policies and best practices over a 36-month period. These practices focus on transparency, accountability, and community engagement.
Under the leadership of Colonel William D. Crotty, superintendent of the Delaware State Police, the agency committed to completing the campaign as part of its ongoing effort to promote integrity, professionalism, and public service.
“Our mission has always centered on service and accountability,” Crotty said. “Completing the Trust Building Campaign reaffirms that commitment by ensuring our policies and practices align with the values of our communities.”
The Delaware State Police finished all 25 key practices ahead of schedule, focusing on six core areas of modern policing: bias-free policing, use of force, leadership and culture, recruitment and retention, victim services, and community relations. The agency also expanded its victim services programs, enhanced employee wellness efforts, and increased opportunities for community feedback and involvement.
“Without trust and transparency, police cannot effectively interact with their communities, carry out investigations, or prevent crimes,” said IACP President David Rausch. “The IACP is encouraged by the steps agencies like the Delaware State Police are taking to demonstrate their commitment to community-oriented policing, which elevates the profession as a whole.”
The Delaware State Police received official recognition and a certificate of completion from the IACP for fulfilling all campaign requirements and demonstrating measurable progress toward building public trust.
More information about the IACP Trust Building Campaign is available at theiacp.org/iacp-trust-building-campaign.