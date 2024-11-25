SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Dover that left one home damaged early Monday.

Luckily, police say no one was injured.

Investigators say they were called to John Clark Road on November 25 at about 12:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, police learned four men were arguing in the street when several shots rang out. A nearby house, unoccupied at the time, was struck by gunfire, according to police. The suspects all fled the area, and police say they recovered multiple shell casings.

Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 302-698-8444.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you