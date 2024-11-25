DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Dover that left one home damaged early Monday.
Luckily, police say no one was injured.
Investigators say they were called to John Clark Road on November 25 at about 12:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, police learned four men were arguing in the street when several shots rang out. A nearby house, unoccupied at the time, was struck by gunfire, according to police. The suspects all fled the area, and police say they recovered multiple shell casings.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 302-698-8444.