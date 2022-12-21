LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Royal Farms in Laurel Wednesday morning.
Police say around 1:35 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway regarding an attempted robbery that had just occurred. Police say when they got there, they learned that an unknown suspect had entered the store and presented the cashier with a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier did not comply and the suspect left the store on foot.
Troopers attempted to locate the suspect, described as a black man wearing dark clothes, but were unable to do so. He was last seen running eastbound from the Royal Farms.
The cashier was not injured.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective L. Coleman by calling 302-752-3813.