GEORGETOWN, Del.- Two people are dead after a shooting in a Georgetown restaurant Saturday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department and Delaware State Police were called to the El Nopalito Restaurant, at 22095 DuPont Blvd, for reports of two people shot.
According to police, a group of Hispanic men had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other patrons. Two of the men that were previously asked to leave, returned to the business, both wearing masks.
One of the men approached a 31-year-old man and removed a necklace from his neck. The victim lunged at the man that stole the necklace which caused the second man to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot the 31-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
While the men were leaving the restaurant, the second man fired a second round into the dining area which hit a 28-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic men.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.