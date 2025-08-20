Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Near Angola Delaware

ANGOLA, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred near Angola that left one woman dead.

On Tuesday, August 19th, around 1:55 p.m., a Honda CRV was stopped at the stop sign on Harts Road. At the same time, a Freightliner tractor-trailer was approaching from the west on John J. Williams Highway. For reasons under investigation, the Honda failed to stay stopped and turned left onto John J. Williams Highway, into the truck’s path. The front of the Freightliner then hit the driver’s side of the Honda.

The 68-year-old woman in the left rear seat of the Honda, from Lewes, Delaware, died at the hospital. Her name is not being released yet. The Honda driver, a 78-year-old man from Lewes, and the front seat passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Lewes, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The right rear passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Jersey City, was critically injured.

John J. Williams Highway was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared. The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, refused transport to the hospital. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.