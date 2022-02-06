WYOMING, Del.- One person is dead following a shooting in Wyoming early Sunday morning.
According to Delaware State Police, just after 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers and officers from Wyoming Police Department and Camden Police Department were called to a home on South Caesar Rodney Ave., for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man, lying in front of the home with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
There is currently no suspect information available.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.