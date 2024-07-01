MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a rollover vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning in Sussex County.
On Monday, July 1st, around 2:15am, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident with a rollover on Herman Lane and Mount Joy Road in Millsboro.
IRVFC say it appears a black Jeep Patriot was traveling on Mount Joy Road and did not "successfully navigate the curve". The vehicle then left the roadway and struck signage, a utility pole, trees, and then rolled over.
Officials say the utility pole broke in two causing a power outage in the area.
One occupant was transported by EMS to a nearby medical facility for additional observation.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.