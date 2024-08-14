ELLENDALE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Sussex County on Tuesday.
DSP say on Tuesday, August 13th, at approximately 10:30pm, troopers responded to a shooting report at the 18000 block of New Hope Road in Ellendale.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired several rounds from an unknown dark vehicle. The vehicle and it's driver fled in an unknown direction, according to state police. Shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.
DSP say during the investigation, they received the report of a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg at a nearby hospital. He was taken to the medical facility by a private vehicle, where he was treated and released.
Delaware State Police report that there is no suspect information at this time. They are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP at 302-752-3795.