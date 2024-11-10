millsboro_crash_111024.jpg

Photo: Indian River Volunteer Fire Company 

MILLSBORO, DE - Sussex County emergency units responded to a single-vehicle accident in Millsboro on Sunday morning. 

On November 10th, around 9:20am, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle accident on Holly Lake Road between Phillips Branch Road and John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro. 

According to IRVFC, a bronze ford edge was traveling along Holly Lake Road and left the roadway, striking a tree and drainage ditch. The impact caused extensive front end and driver's side damage to the car, leaving the vehicle inoperable. 

A patient assessment evaluation was provided by EMS officials. There is no further information regarding the driver or possible occupants of the vehicle. 

The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. 

