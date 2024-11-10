MILLSBORO, DE - Sussex County emergency units responded to a single-vehicle accident in Millsboro on Sunday morning.
On November 10th, around 9:20am, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle accident on Holly Lake Road between Phillips Branch Road and John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro.
According to IRVFC, a bronze ford edge was traveling along Holly Lake Road and left the roadway, striking a tree and drainage ditch. The impact caused extensive front end and driver's side damage to the car, leaving the vehicle inoperable.
A patient assessment evaluation was provided by EMS officials. There is no further information regarding the driver or possible occupants of the vehicle.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.