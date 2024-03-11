HARBESON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a two vehicle car collision that occurred this afternoon in Harbeson, Delaware.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted around 3:30pm for a reported two vehicle accident on Indian Mission Road in the area of Beaver Dam Road. Additional emergency units were dispatched including Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Delaware State Fire Police.
IRVFC say emergency response crews helped with patient stabilization where needed, vehicle stabilization, traffic control, fluid and debris recovery, and overall accident mitigation.
Officials say it appears the U-Haul type box truck and an Infinity SQ-60 SUV collided at the intersection. The collision rendered both vehicles inoperable.
All occupants refused any additional emergency medical services and declined transport to nearby facilities for medical care.
The Delaware State Police are investigating.