MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle car collision that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to Mount Joy Rd and John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro around 7:40pm on Saturday night for a two-vehicle collision.
Fire officials say emergency crew assignments included vehicle and patient stabilization, fluid and debris recovery, and traffic control. There was also assistance with a dog that was located in the vehicle.
According to IRVFC, a Ford Explorer and a Honda CRV collided at the intersection. The crash caused both of the vehicles to be inoperable.
One occupant was transported to a nearby medical center for observation. There are currently no updates on possibly injuries.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.