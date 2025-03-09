MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle car collision that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.  

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to Mount Joy Rd and John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro around 7:40pm on Saturday night for a two-vehicle collision.

Fire officials say emergency crew assignments included vehicle and patient stabilization, fluid and debris recovery, and traffic control. There was also assistance with a dog that was located in the vehicle. 

According to IRVFC, a Ford Explorer and a Honda CRV collided at the intersection. The crash caused both of the vehicles to be inoperable. 

One occupant was transported to a nearby medical center for observation. There are currently no updates on possibly injuries. 

The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. 

