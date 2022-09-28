DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Patrick is described as a black female, approximately 5’03” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Kelly Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.