MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects after an early-morning armed robbery occurred in Sussex County on Saturday.
On Saturday, June 28th, just before 2:00am, troopers from the Delaware State Police began investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Milton.
According to DSP, the victim was traveling on Burton Road in the area of Sand Hill Road, when an unknown vehicle flashed red and white lights behind him. State Police say the victim pulled over, and was then confronted by two masked male suspects wearing vests with the label "ICE" on them.
DSP say one of the masked suspects, who was armed with a knife, removed the victim from their vehicle. The other suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. The suspect with the knife then poked the weapon into the victim's side and took their wallet. He then punched the victim in the face. DSP say both suspects fled the scene in their vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his face.
The suspects are described by Delaware State Police as "2 unknown males, wearing masks and dark-colored clothing". Law enforcement are urging the public that the suspects are possibly impersonating law enforcement. They have shared the following safety tips:
Turn your flashers on and try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present – a legitimate officer will understand if you continue until you find a well-lit area to pull over.
Look for a uniform, official department jacket, other equipment used by police officers for the performance of their duties, and/or a marked police vehicle. If it is not a marked unit, the emergency lights should be built in, and not a temporary light placed on the vehicle. You can always call 9-1-1 to verify that an unmarked police car is in your area or to request a marked unit.
If the officer is in plainclothes, look for identifying clothing and equipment. If unsure, explain to the “officer” that you are unsure about the situation, and ask them to display official department identification and badge. You may call their department to verify their identity.
Pay attention to what they are asking. Most officers will advise you of the reason for the stop and request your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. If they immediately tell you to get out of the car without any preliminary questions, be suspicious.
TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS. Call 9-1-1 if you have any doubts, and stay on the line as you drive to your closest police station.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact DSP at (302) 752-3855.