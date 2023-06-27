CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. - The Delaware State Police have announced the passing of Master Corporal Bret McAffee just two weeks after his retirement.
Master Corporal McAfee was 54, and was a 27-year veteran of the Delaware State Police force. He was the longest-serving trooper at Troop 3 in Delaware, according to a press release from the Delaware State Police.
He died on June 15th, just two weeks after retirement on June 1st. Police say he passed away peacefully at his home with his loved ones by his side. The cause of Master Corporal McAfee’s death was not specified.
“It is with deep sorrow and a sense of heaviness that we share the devastating news of Master Corporal McAfee’s untimely passing,” said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police Colonel Mellissa A. Zebley. “He was a Trooper of remarkable qualities, committed to serving the people of Delaware with honor and integrity. His unwavering commitment and excellent work ethic are what makes us all proud to be a part of the Delaware State Police. Our hearts are heavy as we grieve the loss of Bret. We humbly request that the community keep his family and the Delaware State Police in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Master Corporal McAfee joined the Delaware State Police in 1996. He was assigned permanently to Troop 3 after completing field training. He joined the Critical Incident Stress Management and the Conflict Management teams in 2010 in addition to his patrol duties.
“ We extend our gratitude to his family for allowing us to work alongside him,” the State Police said in their press release. “Despite our profound sense of loss, we will carry on his legacy.”