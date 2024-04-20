KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Friday morning in Magnolia, Delaware.
Troopers responded to a house on Gray's Lane around 9:05am Friday for the report of a robbery. Officers say that the preliminary investigation revealed that a man went into a woman's house, began arguing with her and forcefully stole her property. The man took the woman's phone and threw it, making her unable to call 9-1-1.
The suspect reportedly left the residence on foot. Troopers searched the area, but did not find him.
Delaware State Police state that troopers identified the suspect, through investigative means, as 35-year-old George Brinkley (pictured above). DSP describe Brinkley as last seen wearing a North Face hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.
Anyone will information is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454.