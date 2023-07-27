Delaware State Police Theft Investigation Yields Two Arrests

SEAFORD, Del.–Delaware State Police investigation into a series of thefts from vehicles which occurred in Seaford in early June resulted in the arrests of two Millsboro men.
In the early morning of June 7, troopers responded to a residence on Baker Mill Road after a homeowner reportedly noticed money, credit cards and other items stolen from his unlocked car overnight.
A second victim on Baker Mill Road advised police that his home security camera captured footage of a stranger stealing a wallet from his truck at approximately 4 a.m.
A third victim on nearby Spicer Court also reported jewelry and a wallet as stolen, according to the press release.
Police say the two men suspected of the crime were then caught on camera using one of the stolen credit cards to purchase nearly $3,200 in equipment at Lowe’s in Seaford before leaving in one suspect’s vehicle. The men were identified as 32-year-old Jaquan Adkins and 41-year-old Roger Wilson, both of Millsboro.
Around 7 p.m. on June 18, troopers contacted Wilson at his home and arrested him without incident, according to the press release. He was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
-Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Over $1,500 (Felony)
-Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500 (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500 (2x)
-Conspiracy Third Degree
-Criminal Trespass Third Degree (2x)
Wilson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, according to the press release.
More than a month after arresting Wilson, Millsboro Police and Delaware Probation & Parole officers arrested Adkins at his home on July 26. He was wanted for burglarizing another car overnight on June 7, allegedly stealing a purse.
Adkins reportedly received the same charges, with an additional count of Theft Under $1,500, two additional counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree and one count of Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony).
He was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,200 secured bond, according to the press release.