Delaware State Rep. Rich Collins not seeking reelection

 Courtesy DE State Rep. Rich Collins

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– State Rep. Rich Collins (R-District 41) announced he does not plan to seek reelection after serving in Delaware's House Assembly for 11 years.

Collins was elected to the seat in 2014, serving Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Roxanna and Gumboro.

At 76, Collins says the decision will afford him more flexibility, but he hopes to remain active in the community even after his term ends.

"I will continue to share my views on state and federal policy, help educate the public about what is happening in D.C. and Dover, and work to protect our community from government excess," Collins stated.

Two candidates have filed to replace Collins, according to Delaware's Department of Elections: Republican Douglas Conaway and Democrat Ryan Stuckey.

Voters will elect a new District 41 representative on Nov. 3, 2026.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

