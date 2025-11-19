Mobile Food Pantry Coming to Sussex County

(Courtesy: Food Bank of Delaware)

DELAWARE– The Food Bank of Delaware announced two drive-thru food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving.

The first will take place at the Dover Motor Speedway on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out. Another event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.

Supplies are first-come, first-served and limited to one per household. Attendees must show proof of Delaware residency and pre-registration is recommended, but does not guarantee service, according to the Food Bank.

Pre-register here for the Dover distribution event on Nov. 19 and here for the Georgetown event on Nov. 21.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you