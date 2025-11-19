DELAWARE– The Food Bank of Delaware announced two drive-thru food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving.
The first will take place at the Dover Motor Speedway on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out. Another event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.
Supplies are first-come, first-served and limited to one per household. Attendees must show proof of Delaware residency and pre-registration is recommended, but does not guarantee service, according to the Food Bank.
Pre-register here for the Dover distribution event on Nov. 19 and here for the Georgetown event on Nov. 21.