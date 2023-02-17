DOVER, Del.– Delaware State University is among a selected group of Historically Black Colleges and Universities included in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's unveiling of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series.
The series features officially licensed bobbleheads of 13 schools in the initial phase. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and being released in celebration of Black History Month.
In addition to Delaware State, the first set of bobbleheads feature mascots from HBCUs Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Florida A&M University, Fayetteville State University, Grambling State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, Norfolk State University and Tuskegee University.
"It's an exciting honor for Delaware State University and the Hornets' nation to be featured in the initial worldwide unveiling of HBCU bobbleheads," said Director of Athletics Alecia Shield-Gadson. "Bobbleheads are extremely popular collectors' items for all ages that help promote spirit and pride, in addition to increasing branding and marketing opportunities. Delaware State is grateful to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for selecting our Hornet for this historic event, and its efforts to honor HBCUs."
Standing on a base bearing the school's nickname across the front, each mascot bobblehead is proudly wearing the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. Each school receives a percentage of the sales generated from their bobblehead.
The Delaware State University bobblehead, are available for pre-order and expected to ship in April, is available here.The bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023. The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.
Primarily located in the South and founded during the Reconstruction era, there are more than 100 colleges in the United States that are identified by the U.S. Department of Education as Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCUs were originally established in the 19th century to make quality, accredited higher education available to Black Americans. Due to slavery, segregation, and systemic racism, traditionally white institutions denied Black Americans admission. The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines HBCUs as accredited higher education institutions established before 1964 whose "principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans." In the past, these institutions admitted only Black students.
"We're excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities."