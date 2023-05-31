SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Several Delaware surf fisherman expressed their frustrations with DNREC's reservation system following the Memorial Day Weekend. They say while several reservations had been secured, most people didn't show up to the beach, leaving a limited number of spots available.
"I don't know how many cars you can fit on these three beaches here in Cape Henlopen," says surf fisherman Benjamin Jezyk. "I'd estimate between 1,000 and 1,500 cars and only 50 people showed up. Then I try and get on and there's a line of people waiting until 4 o'clock outside."
Other fisherman, like George Zachos, agree that the system is a cause for concern.
"Now that they've done it so it's unlimited permits, and with the reservation system, I feel like it's a bit of a money grab because when you make the reservation, whether you come or not, it's still taking up a spot on the beach," says Zachos. "It's going to limit the amount of cars on the beach as well. What they should be doing is limit the number of plates still, get away from the reservation system, but also allow residents to have a week prior to releasing to folks outside the state."
"On Sunday and Monday, there were still reservations at Cape and every other park in our system," DNREC Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens said in a statement to WBOC. "The system itself does not have any problems. We're not saying this is the perfect system. We're trying it out this year to see how it goes and are certainly open to tweaks and suggestions."
DNREC's reservation system will be in effect until September 4th. Bivens suggests that fisherman get reservations for certain beaches in advance to avoid missing out, especially during busy weekends and holidays.