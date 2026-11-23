DOVER, Del. – Delaware drivers could eventually pay more at the pump as state officials look for ways to keep up with the growing cost of maintaining and improving the state's roads and bridges.
The Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding approved approximately 40 recommendations Monday, including proposals for the General Assembly to consider increasing the state's gas and diesel taxes.
The recommendations come after a year of discussions about the long-term financial health of Delaware's Transportation Trust Fund, which supports road construction and maintenance, DelDOT operations, public transportation and DMV services.
The current resources for the Transportation Trust Fund include motor fuel taxes, tolls, DMV fees and federal funds.
DelDOT Secretary and task force Chair Shanté Hastings says the state needs to plan ahead as revenue from motor fuel taxes declines while construction and operating costs continue to rise.
However, Hastings emphasized that the recommendations do not mean tax increases are imminent.
Once the task force submits its final report to the governor and General Assembly, lawmakers will have to determine which recommendations to pursue and when.
"Once the report is sent to the Governor and General Assembly, there will be lots of conversations on which things to tackle and in what order and when," Hastings said.
Hastings noted that Delaware's previous transportation funding task force was established in 2011, and some of its recommendations took years to implement.
"So 15 years later, we're looking at it again. So it could take just that long," Hastings said.
But the possibility of higher taxes is raising concerns among some task force members and Delaware residents.
Former State Representative and task force member Rich Collins questioned whether drivers should shoulder more of the transportation funding burden, particularly as gas prices fluctuate and household budgets remain tight.
"Well, if we raise a tax, most likely prices will go up even more," Collins said.
Collins also raised concerns about how a potential increase could affect Delaware's competitiveness with neighboring states and place a greater burden on lower-income residents.
Community member David Lamar Williams Jr. also believes the state should explore other ways to generate revenue rather than increasing costs for drivers.
"We got to think of other revenue streams...to improve the roads, not raising gas prices, because that affects everybody," Williams said.
The task force also considered proposals involving new fees for alternative-fuel vehicles and e-bikes, as well as increases to several existing vehicle-related fees.
One recommendation that did not pass was indexing the motor fuel tax, which would tie future tax increases to a formula. Eight task force members voted against that proposal, with several expressing concerns about the potential long-term impact.
The recommendation to consider increasing the gas tax passed, but the task force did not specify an amount. Instead, it is asking lawmakers to consider an increase at whatever level they deem appropriate.
Delaware's gas tax currently stands at 23 cents per gallon. The last time the state increased it was in 1995.
The task force is required to submit its final report to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31. Lawmakers could begin considering the recommendations after the 2027 legislative session begins.
For now, the proposals are recommendations — not approved tax increases or changes scheduled to take effect. The task force will meet for its final vote on the report on Dec. 14 in Dover.