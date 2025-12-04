delaware day trivia night 2025

DELAWARE – Delaware is celebrating its history and putting first state knowledge to the test with a statewide Delaware Day Trivia Night.

The state says the trivia runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. You can play online with a phone or computer, or join one of six in-person gatherings:

Sussex County:

  • Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown
  • Dewey Beer Co. in Harbeson

Kent County:

  • Rail Haus in Dover
  • Delaware State University in Dover

New Castle County:

  • Autumn Arch Beer Project in Newark
  • University of Delaware in Newark

Officials say doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first 50 participants at each location will receive a Delaware 250 swag bag.

There’s also prize money on the line: first place wins $1,000, second place gets $500, and third place receives $250. There are also expected to be four random $50 door-prize drawings.

You can find more information and sign up on the Delaware 250 website.

