DELAWARE – Delaware is celebrating its history and putting first state knowledge to the test with a statewide Delaware Day Trivia Night.
The state says the trivia runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. You can play online with a phone or computer, or join one of six in-person gatherings:
Sussex County:
- Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown
- Dewey Beer Co. in Harbeson
Kent County:
- Rail Haus in Dover
- Delaware State University in Dover
New Castle County:
- Autumn Arch Beer Project in Newark
- University of Delaware in Newark
Officials say doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first 50 participants at each location will receive a Delaware 250 swag bag.
There’s also prize money on the line: first place wins $1,000, second place gets $500, and third place receives $250. There are also expected to be four random $50 door-prize drawings.
You can find more information and sign up on the Delaware 250 website.