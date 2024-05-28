DELAWARE - Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is kicking off National Fishing and Boating Week 2024 with two free fishing days across the First State.
According to DNREC, anyone may fish in Delaware waters without a fishing license to kick off National Fishing and Boating Week on Saturday, June 1st, and Sunday, June 2nd.
Those 16 and older must still have a free Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number in order to take part in the free fishing days. More information on acquiring a FIN number, including exemptions and application, can be found on DNREC’s website.
National Fishing and Boating Week runs from June 1st to June 9th.