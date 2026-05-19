DOVER, Del. - Thirty years after its creation, Delaware’s Trauma System of Care is being recognized for the role it has played in improving emergency response and saving lives across the state.
Healthcare leaders, first responders and state officials gathered to celebrate the system’s 30th anniversary and reflect on how coordinated trauma care has evolved since the program was established in 1996.
The statewide network connects emergency medical services, hospitals, rehabilitation providers and public health partners to ensure critically injured patients receive timely treatment.
Officials at the event highlighted the system’s impact on survival rates, emergency preparedness, and patient outcomes over the last three decades.
They also recognized the success of the Pre-Hospital Whole Blood Program — making Delaware the first state to fully implement statewide whole blood administration across all primary responding paramedic agencies.
Director Steven Blessing, with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, said the statewide coordination and data collection efforts have helped reduce trauma-related deaths and improve public education efforts.
"The data that's collected informs public information and education as well," Blessing said. "And by doing this, we're able to systematically reduce trauma and the effects of trauma on the entire population of the state. So, there are a lot of people alive today because of this system."
The anniversary event also featured stories from trauma survivors, including Chris Evans, who credited the system with helping save his life after a serious accident.
"From the very time that I had the accident all the way through to going through the first hospital and then the second hospital via helicopter," Evans said. "It was just amazing. Every step they overcame the odds."
Organizers said the event not only honored the people who helped build Delaware’s trauma network, but also focused on the future of emergency care in the state.
Speakers discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between responders and healthcare providers while continuing to improve patient outcomes.
Since its creation, Delaware’s Trauma System of Care has served as a statewide framework for responding to serious injuries, with officials saying it helps the most critically injured patients get to the right place at the right time.