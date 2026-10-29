DELAWARE - With Election Day approaching November 3, Delaware voters are weighing two different approaches to representation in the U.S. Senate.
Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Coons is emphasizing bipartisan cooperation and his experience representing Delaware, while Republican challenger Dr. Mike Katz is calling for changes to government spending and efficiency.
Coons, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, previously served in New Castle County government.
"I raised my family here. I've lived here since 1970, and I've been honored to represent Delaware and Delawareans for 26 years. First in the county and now in the Senate," Coons said.
He says many voters are concerned about affordability and division in Washington, arguing that working across party lines is key to addressing those issues.
"They want us to work together across the aisle and deliver solutions to those problems," Coons said. "And that's what I'm going to be working on if I get reelected."
Katz, a physician, business owner and former Delaware state senator, says his experience would help him tackle the country’s economic challenges and reduce government spending.
He previously served in the state Senate as a Democrat and is now running as a Republican, saying his views on the Democratic Party had changed overtime.
"I've always been fiscally responsible," Katz said. He believes in a "lean, efficient government, focused on serving the best interests of the citizens."
He says he would take a fresh look at how federal agencies operate, with an emphasis on efficiency and accountability.
"We need to get our spending under control. We need to make sure that we're passing and enforcing balanced budgets and then begin immediately paying down that national debt," Katz said.
The candidates offer different visions for addressing affordability, the national debt and the role of government. Delaware voters will decide who represents the state in the U.S. Senate on November 3.