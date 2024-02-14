MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Veterans Home is grappling with a significant challenge, currently operating at just half of its capacity.
Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover), Chair of the Joint Finance Committee, pointed out, "The reason why it's half full is not because there's no demand but because there's not enough staff," following a recent budget increase request from the Department of State.
Delaware Secretary of State Jefferey Bullock expressed concern, noting that staffing at the home this year may be even worse than the previous year. Similar staffing issues were reported by WBOC in January of last year.
With only about 40 out of 115 nursing positions filled at the facility, the Department of State has requested an $816,000 budget boost to address the staffing shortfall.
Sen. Paradee acknowledged the persistent nature of the issue and suggested it might be time for a comprehensive overhaul of the state's nursing pay system. "It's not like the JFC can wave a magic wand and raise those salaries overnight, but we really need to take a hard look at how those positions are funded," he emphasized.
The Milford area's fierce competition for nursing positions, coupled with the proximity of Bayhealth Sussex Campus just a few miles away, contributes to the high number of vacancies and a soaring turnover rate at the Veterans Home.
Secretary Bullock proposed a potential solution by suggesting the transition of the home to the private sector, stating, "It is the way to go if we are going to be competitive."
While Sen. Paradee acknowledges that transitioning to the private sector may not be a realistic option, he added, "I think at this point all options should be on the table because we need to make that facility everything it should be," in an effort to address the urgent need for improvements and stability.