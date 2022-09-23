DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today.
The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.
The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round. Agencies and local service providers across the state offer critically needed assistance in one convenient location.
Veterans who attended today's event had the opportunity to receive hair cuts, flu shots, housing or employment assistance, and more.
United States Marine Corps veteran, Ewen Cahall, said when veterans return home, oftentimes they do not know where to get the help they need.
"The people inside can teach you how to get your social security benefits that you deserve but don't know about because no one tells you. So this is a nice place to come." said Cahall.
Organizers say the mission of the annual stand down is to assist all Delaware veterans to achieve independence and self-sufficiency through access to information.
The event featured over 100 organizations to assist veterans as well as free lunch and live music.