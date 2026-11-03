Delaware voters head to the polls as key races take center stage

DELAWARE — Voters across Delaware headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several closely watched races, including contests for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons is facing Republican challenger Dr. Mike Katz, while Democratic Representative Sarah McBride is seeking to hold onto her seat against Republican Joe Arminio.
Roosesvelt Domond of Laurel says casting a ballot is an important responsibility and a way to have a say in the direction of the country.
“It's my duty to vote,” Domond said. “To make sure we got a good leader in our country who let us bring the country in the right direction.”
Domond said he voted for Democratic candidates and believes the election could bring change.
“I think this election will change. It will make a big change in our country,” Domond said.
Tibor David, also of Laurel, said he supported Republican candidates and believes voting is an important way for people to make their voices heard.
“We go out and vote. We have to show our mind and our hearts,” David said.
Election access is another important part of the process, including making sure people with disabilities have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
Stefanie Ramirez with Disability Rights Delaware says helping people with disabilities vote is part of the organization's federal mandate.
“One of our federal mandates actually is to help America vote and to make sure that individuals with disabilities…everybody should have the ability and the opportunity to vote,” Ramirez said.
Paul Brewer, a professor at the University of Delaware, said he will be watching the results of statewide races and the balance of power in the state House.
“One is what's the margin in the statewide races compared to the last few cycles?” Brewer said.
He also said the results could show whether Democrats expand their margin in the state legislature and whether they reach a two-thirds majority in the Delaware House.
Polls in Delaware are scheduled to remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.