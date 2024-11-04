GEORGETOWN, DE – As Americans prepare to vote tomorrow, hundreds of thousands on Delmarva are getting ready to cast their ballots. However, voters in Delaware should be aware of restrictions on campaign attire at polling places, which are more specific than in the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia.
Delaware is one of 21 states that limits what voters can wear when it comes to campaign clothing or items at polling sites. According to Delaware law, voters cannot wear buttons, banners, or other objects referencing candidates, issues, or partisan topics at the polls.
Kenneth “Bo” McDowell, director of the Sussex County Board of Elections, explained that their is some nuance, however,
"Obviously, we don’t want any kind of campaigning within the polling place or within 50 feet outside the door. Anything that has a candidate's name on the ballot will not be allowed. You have to take it off before you enter. Any slogan that may indirectly allude to a candidate, we prefer you don’t wear, but you won’t be turned away if you wear something like that.”
For example, Delaware voters won’t be able to wear shirts, hats, or buttons with candidate names or faces, such as "Harris/Walz" or "Trump/Vance." However, items without specific candidates —like a "MAGA" cap or "We’re Not Going Back" shirt—are allowed, but not encouraged.
Voters are asked to remove or cover any restricted items, such as flipping a T-shirt inside out, before entering the polling area.
Across the country these rules have been brought into debate. Georgetown neighbor Brian Francisco says while he will follow the rule of law, it seems like an overstep,
“I should be able to express who my candidate is and what my views are. I’m not going there to influence someone intentionally, but wearing a shirt or something—for that to be illegal, I find that really hard to believe.” said Francisco.