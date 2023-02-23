CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for drug dealing and weapon charges following the conclusion of a narcotics investigation.
Trillian Reidy, 40, was hiding in a closet in a residence on Mud Mill Road when police executed the arrest warrant. Police conducted a search of the home and allegedly found the following:
Approximately 479 baggies containing approximately 3.353 grams of suspected heroin
Approximately 33.02 grams of methamphetamine
Six Xanax pills
Approximately 0.8 grams of MDMA
Over $850 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
Various items of drug paraphernalia
A .25 caliber handgun
Upon further investigation police discovered Reidy is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. She was subsequently charged with:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession of a Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Reidy was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,800 secured bond.