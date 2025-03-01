DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) is holding events and sharing content in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week.
National Consumer Protection Week is March 2nd to March 8th. The Delaware Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) is holding in-person events and sharing digital content "geared toward education and prevention in the realm of consumer protection."
The Department of Justice has released a list of the top 10 scams reported in Delaware in 2024:
1. Impostor Scams
2. Online Shopping and Negative Reviews
3. Auto Related
4. Internet Services
5. Health Related
6. Telephone and Mobile Services
7. Investment Related
8. Home Improvement
9. Travel, Vacations and Timeshare
10. Prices, Sweepstakes and Lotteries
State officials say CPU will also "meet with constituents across the state in partnership with state legislators including Representative Yearick on March 5 and Representative Hilovsky on March 7."