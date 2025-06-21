DELAWARE - Delaware's Department of Labor published their monthly labor review for May 2025. The review showed overall unemployment in the state increased from April 2025 to May 2025.
According to the Delaware Department of Labor's monthly review for May 2025, unemployment rose from 3.9% in April 2025 to 4.0% in May 2025. In May 2024, Delaware had about 19,000 unemployed residents, compared to this year's 20,100 people.
Despite the increase in unemployment, Sussex and Kent Counties saw a decrease in unemployment overall in May. Sussex County's unemployment went from 4.0% in April to 3.9% in May. Kent County's went from 4.2% to 4.1%.
The department of labor says the total number of workers in Delaware's labor force grew by 800. This is the largest over-the-month increase since June 2023 and about 900 more workers than a year ago.
Job sectors that saw the most "over-the-year" changes were private education and health, construction, and government roles.