DELAWARE - A recent study found that sports tourism had a massive economic impact on Delaware in 2023, generating nearly $258 million.
According to the Delaware Tourism Office, a study conducted by Tourism Economics found that visitor spending and tournament operations accounted for nearly $258 million in 2023.
The study by Tourism Economics marks the first comprehensive study of sports tourism's economic impact in Delaware.
According to the study, the direct spending from the sports tourism sector totaled $257.9 million, leading to an estimated $403.2 million in overall business sales in the local economy. These sales helped sustain over 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs and generated $20.2 million in state and local taxes.
The costs covered a range of categories including food and beverages, transportation, recreation, lodging, and retail. Additionally, it accounted for tournament-related costs, such as wages, sports equipment, insurance, and more that require money to be spent locally.
The Delaware Tourism Office also says that in 2023, "1.1 million sports travelers attended a sports tournament, race, or other event". This encompasses both participants and spectators of sports.
Secretary of State Jeff Bullock says, "The teams, families, and spectators who participate in and attend sports events in Delaware frequently engage with local businesses"... “From dining and accommodations to recreational activities, these visitors contribute significantly to our state’s economy by supporting small businesses and driving economic growth throughout Delaware.”
The Delaware General Assembly and the Delaware Tourism Office have recently implemented initiatives to bolster sports tourism. These initiatives include " the creation of the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund, which provides financial support to new or existing sports facilities that hold events throughout the year to attract out-of-state visitors and contribute to the state and local economy". In June, the state tourism office announced that $11.3 million was awarded through the fund to four facilities in the state.
More information on the economic impact of sports tourism in Delaware can be found here.