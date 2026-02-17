DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the winners of its fifth annual “Name That Plow” contest, showcasing the creativity of students from across the state. Nearly 300 submissions were received this year, featuring clever wordplay and snow-themed humor.
The 2026 winning names are “Scoop! There It Is!” from Cedar Lane Early Childhood in New Castle, “No Mo Sno” from Star Hill Elementary School in Kent County and “Han Snowlo” from Phillis Wheatley Elementary School in Sussex County.
“Following a storm like the one we recently experienced, our crews put in long hours under challenging conditions to ensure Delawareans can travel safely,” said DelDOT Secretary Shanté Hastings. “The ‘Name That Plow’ contest is a fun and engaging way to shine a spotlight on the hardworking men and women behind the wheel and the equipment they operate. It gives our students a chance to connect with the important work happening on our roadways.”
DelDOT maintains more than 300 pieces of snow removal equipment statewide and is responsible for plowing and treating nearly 14,000 lane miles of roadway.