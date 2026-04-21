MILTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced new lane closure schedules for Route 1 and Route 16 near Milton beginning May 1, 2026, as work continues on an ongoing road project.
On Route 1, motorists can expect nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Additional closures are scheduled Friday through Sunday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
On Route 16, daytime lane closures will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nighttime closures are also planned Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., with weekend closures from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Transportation officials said drivers are now traveling in the project’s final traffic configuration, while crews continue work on Route 16 and nearby ramps.
The lane closure schedules are expected to remain in place through the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed in summer 2026.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time through the area.